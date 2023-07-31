The Sixth Annual Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cook-off and Brewfest in Deer Lodge on Saturday delivered what the event name promised and was reportedly fun for people of all ages.

Nine cooks worked Friday night to get their meats perfectly slow cooked/smoked for the blind judging of each category by five judges starting at 10:20 a.m. Saturday. The cooks began serving samples of their efforts to the crowd at noon as Main Street filled with people from near and far, including a couple visiting from the Netherlands.

The Brewfest featured craft beers created by seven Montana breweries from Bridger, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Anaconda, Livingston and Ruby Valley served by Mount Powell Tap Room in Deer Lodge. Other family-friendly activities included vendors serving desserts or snow cones, arts and crafts, activities for kids, a cornhole contest and John Montoya, of Butte, added to the festive atmosphere with his music.

To be considered for Grand and Reserve BBQ Champions, contestants had to enter four of the five meat classes. Hamburgers were not required for each cook and was not one of the five categories.

The Grand Prize winner was Bon Fire BBQ of Deer Lodge, who received a plaque and $1,000 donated by R&C Home Improvement. Although second place winner Bird Dog BBQ of Deer Lodge, didn’t win any class, they scored high enough in each category to receive a plaque and $500 donated by Peoples Bank of Deer Lodge. A People’s Choice trophy went to Jim Jess of Jim’s Heavenly Meats of Deer Lodge. Winners of each category received a plaque:

Open: Bon Fire BBQ, Deer Lodge.

Brisket: Mountain Man Meats, Deer Lodge.

Pork: Last Best BBQ, Three Forks.

Ribs: Bon Fire BBQ.

Chicken: Sass N Que, Helena.

Burger: Bon Fire BBQ.

Saturday morning, the “Hoofin’ it on the Ranch” 3K, 5K and 10K runs started at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site parking lot on North Main across from the fairgrounds. The runs were sponsored by the Powell County Parks Department, and proceeds will go to the track and football field renovation fund for the school district.