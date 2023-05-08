Why did you become a nurse?

I became a nurse because I had a desire to help care for and serve people.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I have had a lot of memorable moments in my nursing career so far. The first one that comes to my mind is I was a pediatric nurse, and I was taking care of an infant that had meningitis. She was very ill, and we were trying everything we could to treat her. She ended up recovering from this thankfully. Years later I received a very nice thank you card from her. I eventually was able to meet her, and she had grown into a healthy beautiful young lady.

What skills are most important for nurses?

The skills that I feel are most important for nurses are compassion, good communication skills, hardworking, patience and perseverance.

What is the best advice you can give?

The best advice I can give is to choose a career that you love. Working every day is hard and so it is important to love what you do.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

I think that it takes a lot of determination and grit to be a nurse. Healthcare is always changing and that can be challenging. Nurses have a unique opportunity every single day to make a profound impact on someone’s life.

Any final thoughts?

I am so glad that I became a nurse. It has truly been a great career choice for me. You have so many opportunities in different fields, you are never bored as a nurse. I have been blessed with great mentors and coworkers from which I have learned so much from over the years. I love being a nurse!