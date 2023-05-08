Why did you become a nurse?

It really is a calling. I felt that. It is a gift, to me, and to others. Caring for others, especially in their most vulnerable times, fulfills me.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I was blessed with a unique opportunity to teach basic nursing care to a group in Africa caring for AIDS patients. In the very best way, that experience and those people are etched in my memory.

What skills are most important for nurses?

Increasingly more complex skills are required, but the most important are patience, kindness, and empathy.

What is the best advice you can give?

Take care of yourselves and each other. Be Kind.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

More. More patience, more love, more perseverance, more self care.

Any final thoughts?

Remember to take care of the care-takers. We are so innately focused on caring for others that we forget that we are human too. It is important that we respect that and take care of ourselves as well.