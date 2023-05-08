Why did you become a nurse?

It was actually because I like helping people. So I actually worked in construction when I first moved to Montana. My family's not the most educated. Where I grew up, it was just graduating high school and that type of stuff.

And my wife's family said, "What would you like to be?" And I was like, "Well, I would always like to be a nurse." But, you know, no one ever thought it was possible before. So I did it.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

Things like where I'm recognized by the community for doing a good job. And I think that's kind of what I'm here for — to serve the community. I don't get too high or too low. I just like going to work.

What skills are most important for nurses?

People skills. Just being able to communicate with with people is definitely key; letting them know that you're there for them, showing some empathy, compassion, things of that nature. Make them smile and laugh too. I love to do that. Rest and laughter are two of the best medicines.

What is the best advice you can give?

It's going to be a difficult ride but once you cross that path, it's awesome. So many doors open for you are there's so many options once you once you complete the process nursing school. Don't just chase your dream. Go catch it.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

It's teamwork. My team, my manager, it's just high-level teamwork.

Any final thoughts?

I'm grateful for this award and to be nominated and things of that nature. It's awesome to be recognized.