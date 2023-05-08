Why did you become a nurse?

When I was a child, I was in the hospital a couple times with a foot issue. And I really admired the nurses who took care of me. I was in isolation, so didn't have a lot of visitors and the nurses were it. I thought they were great. And so from a very young age, it's just something I wanted to do.

What was one of your most memorable nursing experiences?

I'm an OB nurse. So I get to be there at the best moment in families' lives every day. When someone has a baby it's the best day of most people's lives, and I get to experience that every day on my job.

What skills are most important for nurses?

I know that like some people are really book smart. But I think in nursing, you have to have a lot of common sense and be able to think on your toes. Sometimes you have to make snap decisions and just be able to be very perceptive, I guess you have to be perceptive on what your situation is, and be able to think on your toes. I think that I've been able to do that very well.

What is the best advice you can give?

If someone pursues nursing because of the money, I would tell them that's not a good idea. It's a passion. It's something that's got to come from inside. You can't think about the monetary part of it; it has to come from inside. The best nurses are people who knew they want to be a nurse for a long time, and they're just not going into it for alternative reasons. It's got to be a calling. It's about what's in your heart.

What does it take to be a nurse in challenging times?

It's just that passion and that desire to want to take care of people, and do the best you can at your job. Even after 30 years I still do a good job with my patients every day.

Any final thoughts?

Just do what you love.