The person who nominated Heidi Nielsen for top nurse honors observed that the school nurse is extremely busy.

Which might just be a profound understatement. Nielsen, the registered nurse for Anaconda Public Schools, labored many extra hours in the past year because of COVID-19. She worked seven-day weeks and 12-hour days. She did her best to keep tabs on about 1,100 students as well as school district staff and to collaborate with other healthcare professionals to coordinate the district’s COVID-19 response.

“She is one of the most honest, humble, kind and hard-working individuals in our school district,” her nominator observed.

Nielsen’s penchant for perpetual activity started early. She grew up on a “hobby ranch” in Oregon where her father, P.D. Ristau, trained Appaloosa horses.

“I worked mucking stalls, bucking hay and hauling wood,” Nielsen said. “It was a very active childhood.”

Her first paying job was as a sales associate at the Kmart in Grants Pass, Oregon. Nielsen owned her first business at 19. She rented space with a chiropractor and worked as a certified and licensed massage therapist for injury rehab.