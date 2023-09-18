Today's Birthday (09/18/23)— Learn and grow this year. Collaborative efforts deepen with coordination and practice. Take advantage of a lucrative autumn, before switching directions with winter explorations. Springtime complications could include financial delays before summer bounty fills your shared accounts. Satisfy your hunger for education, investigation and solutions.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is an 8 — Express your view. Collaborate and communicate to build and grow. Put together presentations, reports or statements. File documents and applications before the deadline.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner for success. Write agreements or statements of shared possibility. Review long-term plans. Support each other to reach farther.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 9 — Enjoy beautiful conditions. Physical action gets satisfying results. Nurture your health and fitness with exercise, good food and rest. Connect with nature, birds and animals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Love, beauty and passion deepen and grow with practice. Express your feelings. Discover amazing possibilities in conversation. Creative projects flower. It could get romantic.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Reorganize and reinvent domestic spaces. Clear out by giving away or selling what you no longer need. Share stories, treats and fun with family.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is an 8 — Get into a juicy intellectual puzzle. Dig for clues. Focus on correspondence and communications. Find hidden meaning. The answer comes when least expected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is an 8 — Provide valuable services. The more you learn, the more you earn. Focus on making money and creating financial harmony. Conserve and preserve valuable resources.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. You're gaining confidence. Pursue personal passions. Connect to broaden your reach. Use your power and confidence for good.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — You can get productive in private.Compose your thoughts, ideas and plans. Nurture yourself with peaceful surroundings. Reconnect with nature. Savor music, meditation and rituals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is an 8 — Get creative to stay connected with friends.Network and share news, data and resources.Community actions now can have long-term benefits. Play your part.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — Dreamy professional opportunities are within reach. Update your profiles, presentations and portfolios. Share appreciation and gratitude. Invent what's next while managing current responsibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is a 9 — Put your talents to work. Prepare for upcoming adventures. Explore and investigate new ideas. Make exciting long-distance connections. Study, listen, and learn. Pursue solutions.

