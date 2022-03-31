Woman gets probation for bomb threat during trappers association banquet

A New Mexico woman who pleaded guilty in federal court in December to phoning in a bomb threat last year to a Montana Trappers Association banquet in Dillon was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and fined $1,000.

Dora Sandra Gomez, 64, of Albuquerque, had pleaded guilty to felony interstate communication of a threat. She could have faced five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

A fractured relationship with a man the defendant considered an irresponsible trapper apparently motivated the threatening call.

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen accepted a plea agreement in the case. Gomez’s attorney said she has no prior criminal history.

In court documents, the government reported that on May 8 the Montana Trappers Association hosted a fundraising banquet, attended by about 130 people, at the Frontier Event Center in Dillon.

At about 7:35 p.m., a secretary at the events hall received a phone call from a masked phone number.

The caller said she and her boyfriend were aware of the MTA banquet and that they didn’t like the trappers organization. According to the secretary, the caller said a bomb was placed inside the banquet hall and that it could be triggered by a cell phone.

The secretary immediately notified the Dillon Police Department. Officers evacuated the building and notified the FBI, which sent a team from Helena to search the building with a bomb-sniffing dog. No explosives were found.

The FBI determined the call was made from a cellular phone belonging to Gomez and the caller had dialed *67 prior to calling the facility in Dillon to mask the number from appearing on caller ID.

Although Gomez admitted to saying words to the effect of “people who hate trappers are coming and someone will get hurt,” she denied using the word “bomb” or referencing an explosive device. The parties agreed Gomez intended to communicate a threat with the statement, “people who hate trappers are coming and someone will get hurt.”

A sentencing memorandum filed March 22 by an attorney representing Gomez describes a relationship between her and a man living in Silver Bow County that had begun online in December 2018 but had soured before the banquet event. He is described as an avid trapper and member of the Montana Trappers Association.

The memorandum reports Gomez and the estranged male had participated in multiple phone calls that left her upset during the weekend of the banquet.

“She gave in to an urge to retaliate,” the document reports. “Dora’s actions the night she placed the phone call in this case have caused her the greatest shame and embarrassment she has ever known.”

The Montana Trappers Association issued a statement the day after the bomb threat, saying the organization would not be intimidated by such a threat. The association characterized the act that shut down the banquet that night as "domestic terrorism."

The phoned threat did not go directly to the Dillon Police Department, but once police were advised of the call around 8 p.m., officers responded to the banquet and evacuated the hall, said Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson at the time.

No one was hurt. Hours later, a bomb-sniffing dog found no evidence of explosives.

The banquet, held at the Frontier Event Center, also included members of Furbearers Unlimited. Both groups support trapping for animals that range from beavers to wolves, a stance that can provoke opposition in the West.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0