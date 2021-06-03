7 Bedroom Home in Butte - $829,000

Welcome to the Flying O Ranchette! Come home to this cozy, one of a kind horse property on 20 acres with unique touches throughout. The 7 bd, 4 bath home, and land, have been completely updated to make it a highly desirable property. The home features a main level master with French doors out to the huge wraparound deck to enjoy the views. The basement has plumbing installed and a separate entrance for the potential of an apartment or AirBnb. Interior updates include new appliances, paint throughout the home, gas fireplace & large mantle, kitchen island with rustic corrugated tin & new granite top, corrugated tin accent wainscoting, and a wood panel accent wall. Exterior updates include a 60' round pen & 155'x100' riding arena - both with sand, fencing, corrals, 30'x45' pole barn, 40'x16' View More