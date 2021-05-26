6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $605,000

This beautiful custom built home with over 4,000 sq ft is located on approximately 2.020 acres in Homestake Meadows (Phase 2) subdivision. Upon entry, you will enticed by the large stone gas fireplace and breathtaking views. This spacious ranch style home features an expansive main floor plan with 3 bedrooms, including a large master suite with walk-in closet and full bath with jet tub, custom tiled shower, and double sink vanity. The open concept kitchen overlooks dining/living areas and includes granite counter tops, bar seating, custom cabinetry, newer appliances, and a built-in desk. The fully and newly finished walk out basement with 9 ft ceilings, features 3 bedrooms with one being currently used as a bike/ski room, one full bath, family room, and kids climbing wall. Attached 2 car garage, main floor laundry, and 1/2 bath off of entry. The large deck allows for large family gatherings and 365 views all year long! View More