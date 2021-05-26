6 Bedroom Home in Butte - $6,700,000

From the minute you turn off Beef Trail Road you immediately know you are driving into something special. The first thing you will notice is how PRIVATE the setting is, with gorgeous, panoramic views of all of the different mountain ranges. The horse barn, corral and 65 acres makes this an absolute magical setting. The paved road to the house and circular driveway makes for very easy access. In 27 years of real estate I have never represented a more spectacular home. With over 10,000 square feet on two levels there is plenty of room for any possibility. There is not a room in this home that does not have a spectacular view! The heart of the home has the most incredible terrarium that emits soothing energy throughout. View More