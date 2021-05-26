5 Bedroom Home in Butte - $495,000

I'm warning you, you are going to fall head over heals in love with this breathtaking home. This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home is waiting to meet you. Upon entering the home, you can see that this is not your average home. The main flooring living area is ideal for gathering with friends and family. This will no doubt be the home others aspire to have. Downstairs features a wet bar, and is perfect for game nights, as well as a dream media room. You will have the most breathtaking views from your back deck, and there is a newly installed concrete pad for sports and more. And it is currently the only home for sale in the columbia garden estates!! These are just a few of the features that make this home unique. Curious to know more? Call for an appointment today!! View More