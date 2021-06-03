4 Bedroom Home in Butte - $320,000

Wow, this is a great home. It comes complete with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, nice sunny and bright kitchen with solid surface counter tops and bathroom vanity, the kitchen has a pull out cabinet that could be used as a island for food prep, hardwood floors, wood fireplace on the main floor, pellet stove down stairs, newly painted interior, updated light fixtures, heat tape in the rain gutters, new down spouts, new garage door opener, some updated electrical outlets on the exterior, 2 car attached garage, deck, corner location, located close to Montana Tech and St. James Hospital, nicely landscaped yard, family/den in the basement area, well maintained and move in ready View More