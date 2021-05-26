4 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $390,000

One of a kind of property with 3 separate parcels at a great location. The Main house has many updates and is well kept with a very inviting feeling with 4 bedrms and 2 baths. The second home could be a Rental, VRBO or a guest house and it features 2 bedrooms,1 bath, a kitchen and a Livingroom that need yet to be finished. The 3rd parcel is a 2 acre fenced pasture. The yards features pine trees and fruit trees and some bushes. The oversized garage could fit 4 cars, or could be a garage/ workshop. The property is at the end of the road and is nestled up against dense forest. There are endless possibilities what this property could be transformed into. Call to day for a showing. View More