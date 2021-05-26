4 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $374,900

This gorgeous home boasts country living while still being minutes from town. Enjoy the beautiful sunrise with your morning coffee in the dining room or on the deck and then take in the magnificent sunset in the evening from the spacious living room. The entire home was remodeled in 2012. The upstairs includes a large kitchen with all the perks, main floor laundry, dining room with fireplace, spacious living room, half bath, and master bedroom with walk in closet and on suite bath. Downstairs you’ll find 3 more bedrooms, a large family room, and bonus room with its own entry! There are also fireplaces in both the family room and bonus room. This one of a kind home won’t last long! View More