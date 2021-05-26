3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $380,000

One of Butte's finest Victorians needs a new owner. This spectacular home has been recently remodeled with amazing attention to detail. It features two fireplaces in the living room with spectacular architectural elements. The sunporch is ideal for an office or just sitting and reading a book. The master bedroom includes a huge sitting room where the turret is and also has a gorgeous fireplace. There is an apartment in the basement that has also been remodeled. View More