3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $280,000

This two-story home features a total of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Main floor lays out 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room and laundry. Upstairs you will find an additional bedroom, office space with a built-in desk, family area and lots of storage. The basement features a spacious workshop area with a built-in work bench and lots of room for your tools. Brew some coffee and bring yourself a cup out the backdoor onto the porch and watch the sun rise. Additionally, you will find a 4 person hot tub, a 1 car garage, a yard that is completely fenced as well as a separate area used as a dog run. This adorable home won't last long. Call to schedule a private tour today! View More