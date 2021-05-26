3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $235,000

This Upper West Side home is on a corner lot located just at the bottom of the hill from Montana Tech. This home can be used a a single family home or 2 rental units. Both first and second floors each have a kitchen, bathroom and laundry facilities. There is one bedroom on the main level and 2 on the second floor l leading to the 3rd floor. The third floor adds three extra rooms that might be used as additional storage or fixed up as a craft room or office area. There are 2 detached single car garages. Make an appointment to see this Turn of the Century Home today! View More