3 Bedroom Home in Butte - $165,000

In this competitive market it is almost impossible to find a home where you can build equity....almost, until now!!! This home has been lovingly occupied by the same family for decades, and is ready for it's new family to come along and make it their own. Imagine endless hours of neighborhood kids gathering in the large yard for laughter and fun. Or family get-togethers, where you can tell the cook has put love in every bite of holiday meals. Gather around the fireplace while creating priceless memories. The large garage is the perfect place to store your outdoor vehicles, and the attached area is the place to finally take up that hobby you have been dreaming of. There is an unfinished basement where you can flex your home-reno muscles. This is the opportunity that you have been hoping for! Come view this fantastic home today. View More