Look at this cozy well maintained Bungalow with 3 bedrm 1 bath on the main floor and a smaller basement witha laundry area and more. The detached 1 car garage has plenty of room for working in it. The underground sprinkling system will keep your lawn nice and green. Newer hot water heater and Furnace and updated wiring and plumbing makes this a great home. Call today and schedule a time to tour this gem. View More