3 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $165,000

Welcome home! You have just found the perfect place and opportunity you have been looking for. From the moment you arrive at the home, you will notice the welcoming front porch. With summer just around the corner, it will be the ideal place to begin your day with a cup of coffee or tea while the sun rises, and end your day relaxing while the cool evening breeze moves by. Enter the home and you find a large living area that is ideal for gathering with friends and family. Single level living offers ease and convenience. There is plenty of storage in the unfinished basement area as well as in the shed outside. This is the perfect place to start, or if you are looking to downsize. Call for an appointment today View More