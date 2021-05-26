2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $150,000

Charming 2-bedroom, 1 bath home on a spacious 7000? sq ft lot. The home features 2 bedrooms, a large living room, kitchen, dining area, mud/laundry room and a sun porch. The water heater is a year old. The level, open yard is fully fenced and shaded by an old growth pine and a crab apple tree with plenty of space for pets or a weekend bar-b-que. Perfect starter home or rental. One bedroom is locked (there is a key) and MUST be re-locked after showing. View More