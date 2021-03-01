Whitehall and Jefferson off to Southern B divisional

The Jefferson Panther' and Whitehall Trojan' girls are off to the Southern B Divisional basketball tournament where play gets underway tomorrow at MetraPark.

The 406MTsports.com No. 8 ranked Panthers made their way with a 43-35 win over the Manhattan Tigers Saturday night for third place in the District 5B tournament, while Townsend was the runner-up after a 65-59 road loss to No. 3 Manhattan.

The Panthers (14-5) will be making their first trip to divisional play after three years where they will face District 4B champion Columbus (10-5) Wednesday at 1 pm.

"A key for us advancing will be to take care of the ball, limiting turnovers and capitalizing on opportunities offensively," Jefferson head coach Sarah Layng said. "If we focus on what we can control and play within ourselves, we are just as good as anyone."

Jefferson is led by junior Rachel Van Blaricom who led the team in scoring (17.5) and rebounding (8.6) this season. Van Blaricom was also second in regular season league games in free throw percentage and made 3-pointers. Junior Dakota Edmisten, who has had games of 28 and 26 points this season, is second on the team in scoring (10.3) and rebounding (5.4), and was fourth in 3-pointers during league games.