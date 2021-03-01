Whitehall and Jefferson off to Southern B divisional

The Jefferson Panther' and Whitehall Trojan' girls are off to the Southern B Divisional basketball tournament where play gets underway tomorrow at MetraPark.
The 406MTsports.com No. 8 ranked Panthers made their way with a 43-35 win over the Manhattan Tigers Saturday night for third place in the District 5B tournament, while Townsend was the runner-up after a 65-59 road loss to No. 3 Manhattan.
The Panthers (14-5) will be making their first trip to divisional play after three years where they will face District 4B champion Columbus (10-5) Wednesday at 1 pm.
"A key for us advancing will be to take care of the ball, limiting turnovers and capitalizing on opportunities offensively," Jefferson head coach Sarah Layng said. "If we focus on what we can control and play within ourselves, we are just as good as anyone."
Jefferson is led by junior Rachel Van Blaricom who led the team in scoring (17.5) and rebounding (8.6) this season. Van Blaricom was also second in regular season league games in free throw percentage and made 3-pointers. Junior Dakota Edmisten, who has had games of 28 and 26 points this season, is second on the team in scoring (10.3) and rebounding (5.4), and was fourth in 3-pointers during league games.
Junior Cia Stuber, who's averaging 8.4 ppg, has come on strong after a rough start to lead the team in 3-point shooting. Stuber missed her first 14 3-point attempts to start the season, but has made 33 of 83 (40%) since, including 10 of 21 in the 5B tourney. She also connected on 35 of 40 (88%) free throw attempts during league play.
Edmisten, Van Blaricom and Stuber were all in the top seven in 3-pointers made in District 5B play. Van Blaricom averaged 13.5 ppg and Stuber 10.5 in the 5B tourney.
The Panthers have also gotten strong all-around play from senior point-guard Sam Zody, who scored nine in the consolation win over Manhattan and has provided stout defense all season.
Whitehall knocked off Jefferson 54-45 in the semi-final game to lock up a spot in the tourney and nearly upset No. 1 ranked Big Timber in the championship falling 72-69 in double-overtime.
Things don't get any easier for the Trojans as they're set to face No. 2 ranked Colstrip on Wednesday at 3 pm. The undefeated Fillies have had just one game where it won by less than 15 points, a six-point win over 2020 Class B co-champion Forsyth, which they beat by 30 and 25 the other two times they met.
The Trojans (10-5) are led by the stellar guard play of junior Brynna Wolf and sophomore Jada Clarkson, who are the top two scorers on the team. They get lots of help from inside presence Maxine Hoagland.
Clarkson leads the way in the scoring department with 17.3 points per game, followed by Wolf at 13.7. Hoagland tallies 7.3 and leads a balanced rebounding team. The trio combined for 55 points against Big Timber and had 42 against Jefferson.
Whitehall has gotten a boost from freshman Lindsay Briggs, who has started the last four games and averaged 8.5 points per game over that span.
"Being disciplined and trusting each other will be keys for us this week," Whitehall head coach Mecklen Davis said. "We need to play for each other and with confidence. Consistency is something we've talked about on and off the court all year."
Whitehall and Jefferson have met three times this season with Whitehall taking two of three. The teams would meet again should they both win or both lose on Wednesday. They could also end up facing off in the consolation game with the winner advancing to the State B tournament.