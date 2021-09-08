 Skip to main content
What's Happening?
What's Happening?

  • Updated
Wednesday, Sept. 8

BUSINESS MEETING

The Butte Business Network will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park St. A round table discussion about branding and company culture will be held, where participants have the opportunity to share their thoughts and gain insight from other local business owners and managers. For more details, call 406-221-6862. 

DANCE REGISTRATION

Registration for fall dance class at Mining City Dance Company for ages 3 to 18 will be at 6 p.m. at the Mining City Dance Co., 601 S. Montana St. Meet the teachers and check out the dance studio. Masks requested for anyone 12 and older not vaccinated. For more details, call 406-491-8485.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS 

Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

United Veterans Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 3201 Wynne Ave.

Butte Public Library hosts Chess Club from 5 to 7 p.m. on the first floor. All ages and abilities are welcome. No experience necessary, just a desire to play. For more details, call the library at 723-3361.

