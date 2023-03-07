Wednesday, March 8

DALY TOPIC OF TALK

Brenda Wahler will discuss "Marcus Daly’s Road to Montana,'' covering Daly’s life from 1841 through 1882 at a Brown Bag Lunch at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Coffee and water will be served, and guests may bring a sack lunch. A reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Archives. For details, call 406-782-3280.

FUNDRAISER FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Butte Elks Lodge and Community, Counseling, and Correctional Services Inc. are holding a dinner fundraiser in support of Butte-Silver Bow County volunteer fire departments from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. On the menu is chicken, spaghetti, salad and dessert. The cost is $14 a plate. Ages 5 and under are free. Proceeds will be split evenly among the volunteer fire departments. For details, call 406-490-2864.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, visit eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speakers Terri Ambergris and Karen Cuthill will talk about the work Butte 4-C's does with local children.

Butte High School Class of ’61 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. For details, call 406-782-7145.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children aged 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Dept. at 406-497-5020.

United Veterans Council meets at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 3205 Wynne Ave.

The Butte Public Library offers after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in the teen zone at the library for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

The Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington St. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

The Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

The Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call the library at 723-3361.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.