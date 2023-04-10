Wednesday, April 12

ARCHIVES LUNCH TALK

David Armstrong will discuss the Dave Piper Collection, which documents subsidence complaints in Butte, at a Brown Bag Lunch at noon Wednesday at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Coffee and water will be served, and guests may bring a sack lunch. For details, call 406-782-3280.

RAIL AUTHORITY MEETS

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Virtual Board will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting at www.bigskyrail.org/meetings. Call-in information, 406-272-4824. Conference ID: 224 228 75#

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.