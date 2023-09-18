MONDAY

September 18, 2023 All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates

Acorn TV ■ New Series

This British mystery series with a touch of comedy follows Mrs. Sidhu (Meera Syal), a high-end caterer with a taste for crime who solves murders and other ghastly misdeeds among the affluent residents of Berkshire. A lifetime of being an "Indian Auntie" who has been invisible to the elite has sharpened the skills she brings as an investigator: an instinct for truth, a warmth with people and a persistent sense of nosiness. Recently widowed, Mrs. Sidhu juggles her new catering business with wrangling her wayward son, Tez (Gurjeet Singh), all while serving up justice to those who believe they are above the law. Her forays into crime see her form an unsocial partnership with the world-weary Detective Chief Inspector Burton (Craig Parkinson), who reluctantly accepts that together, they are an unbeatable crime-fighting duo, much to the bemusement of his partner, Detective Sergeant Mint (Naana Agyei Ampadu). Episodes are available Mondays.

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee ■ U.S. Exclusive Series

The new chapter of this hit Australian daily drama again follows the lives, loves and challenges of the residents along Ramsay Street in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erin borough, Australia. It follows the 2022 finale, which was seen by millions of fans worldwide. Freevee also has previous seasons and memorable episodes of this soap opera, which originally ran for more than three decades and launched the careers of many now-famous actors, including Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe. Episodes are available Mondays through Thursdays beginning today.

Academy of Country Music Honors

FOX, 7 p.m.

Carly Pearce returns as host of the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors from Nashville, Tennessee's Ryman Auditorium, celebrating a star-studded evening of live music and tributes. Special honorees include Clint Black, Kane Brown, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Tim McGraw, K.T. Oslin and Chris Stapleton.

American Ninja Warrior Couples Special

NBC, 7 p.m.

Ninja couples compete relay-style on an extreme obstacle course in this special episode.

Run the Burbs

The CW, 7:30 p.m.

In "Raccoon Fever," a group of raccoons distracts Andrew (Andrew Phung) from his schoolwork.

POV

PBS, 9 p.m.

After 20 years of living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home to Mexico. Little do they know it will be the most difficult journey of their lives and will reawaken an intense desire for a place to belong. Set between the rodeo arenas of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican town the family yearns for, this documentary, titled "Bulls and Saints," presents a love story about reverse migration, rebellion and redemption.