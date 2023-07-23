SUNDAY July 23, 2023

All times Mountain. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount+ ■ New Series

This latest series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) is an espionage thriller inspired by an actual U.S. military program. It follows Joe (executive producer Zoe Saldana) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional lives as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (executive producer Nicole Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Michael Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of state-sponsored terrorism in the CIA's eff orts to thwart the next 9/11. The first two episodes drop today; new episodes are available Sundays.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 7 p.m.

In the new episode "You Can't Always Be the Hammer," teams Dirty Hands and Savage Crew race to complete a play structure for a local park. In the individual competition, the crew members build bikes for children.

A Mother's Intuition

TV One, 7 p.m. ■ Original Film

When a brilliant young sculptor (Denise Boutte) gives birth and accuses the hospital of swapping her baby, she quickly realizes she delivered more than she could have imagined.

Ridley

PBS, 7 p.m.

In the episode "Swansong, Part 2," Ridley's (Adrian Dunbar) initial inquiries into the search for Luke Marbury draw a blank, but when a woman is found dead, he finds a connection. Further links between the case and dark secrets carefully buried for decades then begin to emerge.

HouseBroken

FOX, 8 p.m.

Two new episodes of the animated comedy HouseBroken air tonight. In "Who's the Birthday Girl?" Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) spends her birthday dealing with her resentful siblings and delusional mother. Then in "Who Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts?" Honey is able to communicate with the ghosts of dead pets.

Shark Week 2023

Discovery Channel, beginning at 9 p.m.

Jason Momoa, who returns as Aquaman on the big screen later this year, is master of ceremonies for the 35th year of Discovery's influential and popular annual programing event celebrating sharks. Over the course of Shark Week, the actor will set up the jaw dropping events, first-time revelations and groundbreaking scientific findings in this year's specials. Four of those specials kick things off tonight: Belly of the Beast: Feeding Frenzy, Jaws vs. The Meg, Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy and Shark Week: Off the Hook. Shark Week 2023 continues nightly through Saturday.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

AMC, 10 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) journey into the depths of New York comes to an end tonight in the season finale. When talking to Cohan at the start of the season, she shared: "I think this could at least be five seasons. There's so many wonderful ideas that spawned out of the characters from Season 1. It would be my absolute pleasure if we got to do this for a few years." Things are looking good that this could be the case.

The Mega-Brands That Built America

History, 11 p.m. ■ New Series

This new entry in History's "That Built" franchise of docuseries delves into the surprising origin stories behind some of the world's biggest brands and offers a vivid portrayal of their trailblazing founders. Tonight's series premiere, "Battle of the Superstores," looks at Sol Price, a former attorney who introduced the now-ubiquitous "superstore" concept, and Sam Walton, who built the Walmart empire. The series will air in its regular time slot an hour earlier beginning July 30.