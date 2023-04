Tuesday

EMPLOYEE GET-TOGETHER

An informal get-together for former employees of MSE-Merdi-CDIF will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Oasis Restaurant & Casino, 2320 Amherst Ave. For details, call Jack at 406-494-1536.

Wednesday

ARCHIVES LUNCH TALK

David Armstrong will discuss the Dave Piper Collection, which documents subsidence complaints in Butte, at a Brown Bag Lunch at noon Wednesday at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Coffee and water will be served, and guests may bring a sack lunch. For details, call 406-782-3280.

RAIL AUTHORITY MEETS

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Virtual Board will meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. See the agenda and information for joining the meeting at www.bigskyrail.org/meetings. Call-in information, 406-272-4824. Conference ID: 224 228 75#

Thursday

NOSTALGIA AT MOTHER LODE

Randy Riggle will bring his nostalgia show to the Mother Lode, 316 W. Park St., at 6 p.m. Thursday. The two-hour multimedia show pays comedic tribute to the 1950s and ’60s. For details or to buy tickets, visit buttearts.org/ or call 406-723-3602.

Friday

COPPER CITY QUEENS BINGO FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser bingo night for Copper City Queens roller derby team will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Participants must be 18 or older to attend.

Saturday



LIVE MUSIC

The Restless Pines, 8 p.m. Saturday, Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena.

YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP

The Inspire Academy will host a two-day youth basketball camp for ages 7 to 14 Saturday and Sunday at the George Foley Gymnasium at West Elementary School, 1000 Steele St., Butte. Boys will play from 10 a.m. to noon, and girls from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Cost is $30 per day or $50 for both days. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the camp. For more details or to register, contact 707-628-3147 or InspireAcademy4ever@gmail.com or visit the Inspire Academy on Facebook or Instagram.

Sunday

KOSHER RED HOTS PERFORM

The Kosher Red Hots, a Washington state-based quartet, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the B’nai Israel Cultural Center, 327 W. Galena St.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

A pancake breakfast fundraiser for the Butte Wrestling Club will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. On the menu are pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage, coffee and juice. The cost is $10 per person and age 5 and under is free. For details, call 406-490-2864.

Saturday, April 8

WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Local growers, producers and businesses will provide a marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

Monday

Butte Public Library offers an after-school anime and manga club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, email eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Tuesday

Uptown Toasters Toastmaster Club meets at noon at the Butte Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Guests are always welcome. For details, call 406-490-4045.March 21 - April 4 - 18 May 2 - 16.

Country 2-step dance lessons will be held at 6 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. There will be a beginner class from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. A donation of $7 is suggested and will go directly to the Butte Elks Lodge for maintenance and upkeep of the building. For details, call Dave Sabado at 717-917-8509.

Imagine Butte Resource Center in the Phoenix Building, 68 W. Park St., offers open print studio hours at 5 p.m. Participants can learn about printmaking, how to use the studio space and develop their own projects. A suggested donation is $10 to print if you are using the equipment to complete a project.

Butte Public Library offers an an after-school Lego build from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library offers tech tips from 11 a.m. to noon at the Belmont Senior Center, 615 E. Mercury St. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Loosely Knit Club meets 1 to 3 p.m. at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet or craft together. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Wednesday

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park St., offers afternoon arts from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Cost is $10 and scholarships are available. For more details or to sign up, contact eliz@historicweaving.com or call 406-640-1651.

Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. March 22, at Perkins Restaurant.

Butte High School Class of ’61 meets for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd. For details, call 406-782-7145.

Butte Kiwanis meets at noon at Perkins Restaurant. For details, call 406-782-9060.

Walk-in flu shots for veterans are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Butte Veterans Clinic, 5 Three Bears Drive.

Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 6 months to 11 years from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The clinic is available for primary series and bivalent boosters with either Pfizer or Moderna. For details, call the Health Department at 406-497-5020.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school gaming club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Threshold Singers practice at 5 p.m. in Clark Chateau Ballroom. Use the side door on Washington Street. For details, call Sabina at 406-533-0020.

Living Word Prayer Group meets at 7 p.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, 4400 Continental Drive. All are welcome.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Open line dancing is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. above the Scandia Bar, 537 S. Main St. For details, call 415-601-9436.

Butte Chess Club meets from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. All ages and abilities are welcome. The library has several chess boards or you can bring your own. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Adult ukulele jam sessions are offered from 5 to 6 p.m. in the ballroom at the Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway St. Some ukuleles are provided; other accompanying instruments are welcome. There is a suggested donation of $5 to help support the program. For details, contact Cari Coe, program director, at ccoe@bsb.mt.gov or 406-565-5600.

Fine Line Dancers beginner line dance classes are at 6:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 224 W. Park St. The cost is $5 per class. For details, call 406-498-3903.

Thursday

Butte Elks Lodge members meet at 7 p.m. at the lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Butte Public Library partners with the Elks Lodge for trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for individuals and $10 for teams. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Silver Bow Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution meet at noon at Perkins Restaurant, 2900 Harrison Ave., Butte. For details, email silverbowchapter@gmail.com or call Chapter Regent Barb Kerr at 410-251-3006.

Butte Public Library offers technonuts computer club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Line dancing classes for beginners and advanced with Colleen Klobucar are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the YMCA. Members can dance for free. The cost is $5 for non-members. For details, call Colleen at 406-490-6935 or 406-782-1266.

Butte Mahjongg group will play at 1 p.m. at the Legion Oasis Rec Room.

Butte Mile High Cribbers Club play at 6:30 p.m. at East Side Athletic, 3200 Dexter St. For details, call Phil 406-533-9633 or Joe 406-560-1718.

A memoir writing group meets 1 to 3 p.m. at Butte-Silver Bow Public Library. People don’t need to be good writers, just bring stories. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Amateur Radio Club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Butte Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. This meeting is open to all members and the public.

Young Creators youth art program meets at 4 p.m. at the historic Clark Chateau. Classes will give children a safe place to learn how to create and express themselves. Donations are welcome.

Rotary Club of Butte meets at noon at the Butte Country Club. For details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Copper City Bridge Club meets at 1 p.m. in the former Hawthorne School on White Way. For details, call 406-494-5151.

ANACONDA

Anaconda Chapter T P.E.O. meets at 6 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church.

Anaconda Kiwanis meet at noon at Metcalf Center, 115 E. Pennsylvania St.

Friday

Butte Public Library will offer bargain basement books free until they are gone. The room is overflowing with great, slightly worn books. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Butte Public Library offers an after-school science club from 4 to 5 p.m. in its teen zone for teens and tweens. Snacks and materials are provided. For details, call 406-723-3361.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. followed by Story Time at 11:15 a.m. in the children’s room at the Butte Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St. Stories, songs, finger-plays and crafts are available. For details, call Cathy at 406-723-3361.

Saturday

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, 226 W. Broadway St., welcomes volunteers to help at 10 a.m. Saturdays. For details, call 406-723-3361.

The Science Mine, 36 E. Granite St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Explore magnetism in the steam-powered kids' project, the binary counter, Tesla coils, stream tables, laser mazes, and more. Non-member admission is $5 per person and $15 per family. For details, call Jacqueline at 406-559-7279 or email jmjanosko@gmail.com.

Sunday

Play Sunday Fun Day bingo at 1 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Must be 18 to attend.