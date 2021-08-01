MONDAY, JULY 26

YOGA IN PARK

There will be yoga from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at JFK Park, located on Center Drive. There is no registration necessary. Sessions are offered for free but there is a suggested $5 donation. People need to bring their own yoga mats. For more details, contact Cassandra at ccrnichyoga@yahoo.com.

SHAKESPEARE IN PARK

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. at UM Western Legacy Plaza, in Dillon.

EPA DISCUSSION

The EPA will hold a community discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. This month’s meeting is an opportunity for the community to ask questions or voice concerns about Superfund activities in Butte. There will not be new or additional topics presented during this discussion and it is participant-driven. The Environmental Protection Agency will be joined by Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Butte-Silver Bow County and Atlantic Richfield representatives who will be available to assist in answering questions or concerns. People can call in (audio only) at +1 406-247-0520,,245772220# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 245 772 220#

TUESDAY, JULY 27

COMMUNITY MARKET

Every Tuesday at Kennedy Commons 4 to 7 p.m., the Anaconda Community Market will have area foods and crafts. There will be music performances and children’s activities. There will be free horse drawn wagon rides every night at the market.

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

HOMEBUYERS CLASS

A free homebuyers education class will be offered 4 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will learn about budgeting, credit, mortgage process, down payment assistance, closing cost programs, homeowners and title insurance and other aspects of homeownership. For questions, contact Courtney at cedwards@headwatersrcd.org or by calling 406-533-6781. Register at bit.ly/hwjulyhbe.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 28

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

SLOW ROLL

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library is sponsoring a family-friendly "Slow Roll'' event at 6 p.m., weather permitting. It will start at the library’s main branch, 226 W. Broadway St. for bike decorating. Participants will then travel down to Emma Park for fun and games. For more details, contact the library at 406-723-3361.

YOGA IN PARK

There will be yoga from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. at JFK Park, located on Center Drive. There is no registration necessary. Sessions are offered for free but there is a suggested $5 donation. People need to bring their own yoga mats. For more details, contact Cassandra at ccrnichyoga@yahoo.com.

GUIDED HIKE

Butte-Silver Bow is sponsoring “Hiking with Hallie” at 6 p.m. with a guided hike of the Milwaukee Road. People meet at Sagebrush flats parking lot in Thompson Park, weather permitting. People need to dress appropriately and bring water and snacks. The sessions are free but there is a suggested donation of $5. The donations will benefit Butte Parks & Trails Foundation, Friends of Thompson Park and the Rotary Club of Butte. For more details, contact Hallie Zolynski at halli_zolynski@yahoo.com.

HOMEBUYERS CLASS

A free homebuyers education class will be offered 4 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will learn about budgeting, credit, mortgage process, down payment assistance, closing cost programs, homeowners and title insurance and other aspects of homeownership. For questions, contact Courtney at cedwards@headwatersrcd.org or by calling 406-533-6781. Register at bit.ly/hwjulyhbe.

CROWDFUNDING WORKSHOP

Headwaters RC&D is offering a free workshop on the basics of crowdfunding at 1 p.m. via zoom. Topics covered will be how it works, why should people do it (or not), the different kinds of crowdfunding and platforms, as well as give an overview of the market. This is a general overview of the topic suitable for potential funders of all experiences. Register at https://bit.ly/hwcrowdfund.

THURSDAY, JULY 29

CRUISE-IN

There is a classic car/motorcycle Cruise-In from 6 to 8 p.m. on Main St. in Sheridan. This is a free event for all. The local Street Bazaar will be taking place at the same time.

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

MUSIC ON MAIN

Music on Main is from 5 to 9 p.m. on N. Main St, in Uptown Butte. This week's entertainment will be SLAKKR.

SHAKESPEARE IN PARK

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. at Washoe Park, in Anaconda.

‘HIKE THROUGH HISTORY’

The “Hike through History” series for adults begins at 9 a.m. on July 29. This week’s walk, “Crackerville to Fairmont,” will feature Aubrey Jaap and Abby Peltomaa. Walkers are asked to meet at the parking lot off Crackerville Road (beginner). Each walk is free, but a $5 donation is appreciated with proceeds going to the Friends of the Archives and the Local Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Fund. Due to worsening air quality, we ask those in sensitive groups, including children, people with chronic conditions, pregnant women, or older adults, not to attend until air quality improves. Snacks and water are available. Dress appropriately for the weather and wear good walking shoes. No dogs allowed. For details, go to https://www.co.silverbow.mt.us/2143/Hike-Through-History, or call the Archives 406-782-3280 or Health Department 497-5020.

FRIDAY, JULY 30

BRAWLS AND KICKSTART DAYS

The event will be held in an open 10-acre area behind the Depot on Arizona Street. The bare-knuckle boxing event feature some great boxers, including Timmy Mason of Helena and Chris Barnes of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tony Lopez will showcase the card. There will be freestyle motorcycle performances at the event, with big-name riders including Renz, Adam Jones, Jarryd McNeil, Anthony Murray, Dereck Beckering and Javier Villegas. Renz will cap the performances off Saturday night by doing a flip of a UTV. Part of the proceeds will go to Butte resident Lisa Kingston, who was seriously injured in a car accident in October. For more details, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/brawls-and-kickstart-days-tickets-155883705359

SHERIDAN DAYS

The theme of this year’s Sheridan Days festival is Montana Roots. There will be a dinner, raffle, and live music at the Ray Silve Baseball Field. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SheridanDaysFestival/.

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

SHAKESPEARE IN PARK

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be performing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. Winninghoff Park, in Philipsburg.

SATURDAY, JULY 31

BRAWLS AND KICKSTART DAYS

The event will be held in an open 10-acre area behind the Depot on Arizona Street. There will be freestyle motorcycle performances at the event, with big-name riders including Renz, Adam Jones, Jarryd McNeil, Anthony Murray, Dereck Beckering and Javier Villegas. Renz will cap the performances off Saturday night by doing a flip of a UTV. Part of the proceeds will go to Butte resident Lisa Kingston, who was seriously injured in a car accident in October. For more details, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/brawls-and-kickstart-days-tickets-155883705359

TAP 'ER LIGHT MARATHON

This is the Road Runners Club of America’s 2021 championship race. The half marathon will start at the Mountain Con Mine at 9 a.m. and descend the richest hill on Earth, passing iconic Butte landmarks on the way. This includes a drink at Headframe Spirits at 4 p.m. The course is well marked and will have full aid stations.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Butte Farmers Market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets. Vendors and customers will be advised to continue to wear masks. Dogs and other pets are discouraged. Also, cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited. Customers who would like to place an order with a vendor and have it delivered to their vehicles, can call or text 406-565-2249 for delivery. For details, call George Everett at 406-565-2249.

The Dillon local market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on South Washington Street near the Splash Pad, in Dillon. There is space available for 20 vendors each week.

Twin Bridges farmers market runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Main Street City Park. Local foods and crafts from many different vendors offered.

ARTS FESTIVAL

This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Peter T’s Park, 213 Main St. in Ennis. In addition to the 54 artists, there will be live music by the Tune Tanglers, food from the Lil Hogpit, children's rock painting and an art raffle. The Madison Valley Arts Festival is an outdoor event (held rain or shine) on the historic trail between Yellowstone National Park and Virginia City. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/events/2547555665500495/?active_tab=discussion.

SHERIDAN DAYS

The theme of this year’s Sheridan Days festival is Montana Roots. There is a horseshoe tournament at the baseball field, followed by a parade, vendors on Main Street, a corn hole tournament, and live music. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SheridanDaysFestival/.

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

HIKE FOR YOUTHS

The Youth and Young Adult Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Helena is organizing a hike to Our Lady of the Rockies, beginning with Mass at 7:30 a.m. at the Maud S Canyon Trailhead. The hike is for high school and college age people. Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen, water, a hat and lunch. For more details, go to https://sites.google.com/buttecentralschools.org/ourladyoftherockieshike/home.

BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

Verizon-Cellular Plus will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon at 3103 Harrison Ave., in Butte. No purchase is necessary to receive a backpack and a child must be present with an adult to claim their free backpack. There are a limited number available and will be distributed while supplies last.

SUNDAY, AUG.1

SHERIDAN DAYS

The theme of this year’s Sheridan Days festival is Montana Roots. There are church services, brunch, and a silent auction at Jackson’s Garden. For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/SheridanDaysFestival/.

ALLEY RALLY

Alley Rally will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lot off of Shields Avenue, just below the Belmont Senior Center, where people can dispose of garbage, debris and yard waste. There will also be a recycling container for metals.

CLUBS AND MEETINGS

The after-school Manga and Anime Club is from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

Lego Build is from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

Loosely Knit Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Butte Public Library to knit, crochet, or craft together in a welcoming and supportive environment. The group welcomes new members and drop-ins. For more details, call the library at 406-723-3361.

Wii games are played from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Butte Public Library's Teen Zone.

The Butte Sunrise Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, at Perkins Restaurant. Guest speaker will be David McCumber, Editor of The Montana Standard.

Computer Club is from 4 to 5 p.m., Thursdays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

The Rotary Club of Butte will meet at noon on Thursday at the Butte Country Club. Members can also continue to join the meeting by Zoom every Thursday. For more details, leave a message at 406-782-9783.

Science Club is from 4 to 5 p.m., Fridays, in the Teen Zone, on the second floor, in the library.

Books and Babies starts at 11 a.m. and Story Time follows at 11:15 in the Butte Public Library's children's room every Friday. Details: 406-723-3361.

