For the drive home in Butte: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
