Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
