Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: A few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Butte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
