Butte's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Butte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
