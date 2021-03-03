Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Butte will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.