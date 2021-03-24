Butte's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
