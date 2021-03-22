This evening in Butte: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Butte Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit mtstandard.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
