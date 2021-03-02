 Skip to main content
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Butte will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

