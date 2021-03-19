Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening in Butte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.