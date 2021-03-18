Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.