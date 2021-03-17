Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Butte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.