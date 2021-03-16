Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Butte will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.