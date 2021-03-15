 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: A few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Butte area Monday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.

