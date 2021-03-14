Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Butte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Butte area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit mtstandard.com.