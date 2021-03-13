Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Mainly clear. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.