This evening's outlook for Butte: A clear sky. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Butte Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
