Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

Tonight's weather conditions in Butte: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Butte Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.