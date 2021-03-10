Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on mtstandard.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.