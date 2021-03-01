For the drive home in Butte: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Butte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte's evening forecast: Generally clear skies. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatu…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18. 12 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 11. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 6. Expect a drastic drop i…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Butte today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees t…
For the drive home in Butte: Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming windy with snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 2…
Butte's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Butte tomorrow…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17. A 10-degree low is fo…
Butte's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. …
This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be…