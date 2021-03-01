Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

For the drive home in Butte: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Butte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Butte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.