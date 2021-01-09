Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Butte

This evening's outlook for Butte: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.96. 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mtstandard.com for local news and weather.